Sparta company expands operations thanks to Grand Rapids soccer stadium contract

A Sparta manufacturing company is expanding its operations to meet the demand from a major contract for the new Amway Stadium, which is currently under construction in downtown Grand Rapids.



Dave Cole Decorators was awarded the steel coating contract for the soccer stadium in early 2025 and began working on the steel components in September. The project has required the company to significantly expand its facilities and workforce.

"When we won the contract at the beginning of the year, our in-house facility is only 6000 square feet, which is not nearly enough capacity to complete this project. So, we spent the summer looking for a suitable location," said John Murphy, Dave Cole Decorators Owner and President.

The company purchased a former piston ring factory directly behind their existing location to handle the new workload. The facility spans 118,000 square feet, with approximately half currently occupied by another tenant.

Workers prepare steel beams through a two-day process that includes surface blasting followed by a two-step coating application to ensure proper adhesion.

"We have never executed a job of this scope before. So, we did have to staff up in some areas. And of course, the facility space was needed as well. So, we did it on both ends," Murphy said.

Sparta Village Manager Jim Lower said the expansion represents positive growth for local businesses.

"When I got involved in public service a number of years ago, it was plants closing. So the idea of an old, closed plant reopening for something where we can support a project in downtown Grand Rapids, just really exciting," Lower said.

Murphy said the high-profile project has boosted the company's reputation and provided momentum for the entire operation.

"Everybody's excited about the project, and we're, we're just really looking forward to contributing to make the soccer stadium a great place for Grand Rapids," Murphy said.

The stadium contract is expected to be completed in April. The company has secured additional work to keep the new facility busy beyond the stadium project.

