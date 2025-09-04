Solon Township Fire Department buys new $870K engine

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Solon Township Fire Department received a new fire engine two months ago, which features state-of-the-art technology and costs approximately $870,000.



The new engine uses touchscreen controls instead of traditional knobs and handles, with computer screens controlling the pumps. The truck is equipped with what officials call a "smart nozzle" that is computer-controlled, allowing the fire engine to be operated by one person if needed.

" Instead of having a bunch of knobs to turn and handles to pull and those kinds of things, everything is a touch screen now," said Chief Rich Hayes of the Solon Township Fire Department.

The high cost of modern fire equipment presents challenges for small departments.

"It's a big dent in any budget, because there's not a whole lot of townships that have got a lot of money to spend," Hayes said. "It's something that the board knew was coming. They did a really good job on pre-planning for it and budgeting for it."

To help fund the purchase, the township used ARPA funds and received $200,000 from Kent County.

"So, I look at the $200,000 from the county as a gift. It helps us to provide, you know, better protection for everybody," Hayes said.

The department is also acquiring a new medical rescue truck, which has prompted them to sell their 23-year-old Ford Excursion medical unit.

"It served us really well. And it's time to it's time to replace it," Hayes said.

Hayes said the new equipment has improved department morale and demonstrates the township's commitment to community safety.

"People are really proud of the new truck, and we take pride in serving the community. And now we've got this to show the community that we take it seriously," he said.

Bids for the Ford Excursion are being accepted at Solon Township Hall by mail or in person until 5 p.m. on September 8.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

