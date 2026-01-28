Several fire departments help extinguish Algoma Township house fire

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Rockford Department of Public Safety says a fire at an Algoma Township home took several hours to put out, calling for the help of 8 departments to take the flames down. Officials say it happened on Pine Island Drive just north of the intersection with Indian Lakes Road around 2:19 P.M. Monday.

Fire crews worked for hours to make sure the fire was extinguished in the bitter cold temperatures, with teams working to access and control hot spots. Officials have not reported any injuries following the fire.

