Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts 2  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsRockford Cedar Springs Sparta

Actions

Several fire departments help extinguish Algoma Township house fire

House fire in Algoma Township
Rockford Department of Public Safety
House fire in Algoma Township
Fire truck lineup during Algoma Township fire
Posted

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Rockford Department of Public Safety says a fire at an Algoma Township home took several hours to put out, calling for the help of 8 departments to take the flames down. Officials say it happened on Pine Island Drive just north of the intersection with Indian Lakes Road around 2:19 P.M. Monday.

Fire crews worked for hours to make sure the fire was extinguished in the bitter cold temperatures, with teams working to access and control hot spots. Officials have not reported any injuries following the fire.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER