Second Annual Community BBQ and Bounce House Picnic in Sparta

SPARTA, Mich. — Baptist Bible Church on Paine Avenue will host its second annual Community BBQ and Bounce House Picnic on Saturday, September 13.

The free community event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features barbecue, lawn games, and inflatable attractions.

Organizers say the event provides a great opportunity to welcome the start of fall and connect with neighbors. The picnic is open to everyone in the community.

Those interested in attending can RSVP or find more information by clicking here.

Baptist Bible Church Hosts Second Annual Community BBQ in Sparta

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube