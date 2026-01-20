WATCH STORY HERE

Rockford's Got Talent returns January 23 for fifth annual show

Performers of all ages and talents will take the stage at Rockford High School for the Fifth Annual Rockford's Got Talent on January 23.

The community fundraising event, organized by the Rockford Area Community Foundation, will run from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Rockford High School Auditorium.

The talent show promises an unforgettable night showcasing local performers while supporting the community through ticket sales and sponsorships.

Tickets are now available for $10. The event welcomes the community to support the fundraiser.

The annual show has become a popular tradition in Rockford, bringing together residents to celebrate local talent across all age groups.

