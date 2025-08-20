ROCKFORD, Mich. — The city of Rockford has completed a nearly $1 million renovation of Garden Club Park, located between the Rouge River Dam and the White Pine Trail.

The park renovation included new flower gardens, picnic tables, handicap-accessible sidewalks, and a large fire pit near the water. All trails in the park are built with a 2% grade or less to accommodate visitors with varying levels of mobility.

WATCH: Rockford reopens popular park near dam

Rockford's Garden Club Park reopens after a nearly $1million renovation

"Already we see the fruits of our labor with the way people naturally gather here with their friends," said Thad Beard, Rockford city manager.

Beard said the park had been neglected and needed a redesign to serve the community better.

Daren Bower

"In many ways, this is our identity. When people think of Rockford, they think of downtown shopping, they think of the dam. And so, end of the day, this is a continuation of that beautiful dam area into the park, and it reestablishes our identity," Beard said.

The renovated park aims to create an inviting space where visitors want to spend time.

Daren Bower

"So that when people come here, they don't want to leave. And it's not only inviting, but it's usable, attractive, and encourages them to stay here for a while," Beard said.

"All of those trails are 2% grade or less, so that we can encourage all levels of mobility to use and benefit the park, which was not here previously," he added.

Residents have already begun using the space. Tamara Cnossen visited with her grandson during a recent music performance at the park.

Daren Bower

"This is perfect. I just came down to get a coffee with my grandson, and now we're listening to some great music, hanging out. So, I couldn't ask for anything better," Cnossen said.

Carl Kangas, who was playing guitar with some friends, praised the new design.

Daren Bower

"I thought it looked really nice. I like it. I like the fire pit being close to the water. Yeah, it's great," Kangas said.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the park is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube