ROCKFORD, Mich. — A former Michigan State Police post in Rockford, which has been vacant for four years, could soon be put up for sale if proposed legislation is passed.



Rockford's former State Police Post could be sold under proposed legislation

The building served as a state police post from 1936 until troopers moved to a new facility in Walker in 2021.

State Senator Mark Huizenga has introduced Senate Bill 452 to authorize the sale of the property.

"It's time to move on and sell this," said Huizenga, a Republican representing the 30th District. "When it comes time to sell a building like this, a lot of times, people don't understand this, but we don't just sell buildings. We don't have a real estate department in the legislature."

Huizenga recalled the cramped conditions at the former post during his first visit.

"I was shocked that they could actually still make this thing even work," he said. "Very narrow hallways. People were really crammed into little, tiny corners."

The legislation, introduced in June, requires approval from the state legislature and the governor's signature before the property can be sold.

"This is not a partisan issue. This is just an asset," Huizenga said. "I'm hopeful and think that probably we should be able to see a hearing later this fall. It would be great if we could."

Rockford City Manager Thad Beard said the delay has been frustrating for city officials. The property, which is just over a half-acre, sits in an ideal location for both residential and retail development.

"No doubt, it's been a little frustrating for us coming from the city side of it," Beard said.

The property is included in the city's master plan for redevelopment.

"It's included in our master plan that that is to be redeveloped in such a way that it enhances the neighborhood, where right now it's a detriment to the neighborhood," Beard said.

City officials are urging quick action on the legislation because any development of the property will take years to complete.

"I want to start this now. I want to start this two years ago, so that we don't have this vacant, uninhabited, blighted building in an area that's ripe for redevelopment," Beard said.

Norma Huttenga, who has lived across the street from the post for 23 years, has concerns about future development.

"It doesn't bother me because I think I am used to it," Huttenga said about the current vacant building.

However, she expressed reservations about potential housing developments.

"It would depend on what they were going to use it for, what type of housing they were going to use it for, and you know, how they were going to regulate it," Huttenga said. "And, you know, you can never have too much housing in Rockford. Look around. Everywhere you look, they're putting another house up."

Senator Huizenga said he hopes his bill will receive a hearing in the coming months before being sent to the full Senate for a vote.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

