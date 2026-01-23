ROCKFORD, Mich. — Tommy the Bookstore Dog is turning 10 years old on January 30, and his workplace is throwing him a celebration that reflects his status as a local celebrity in Rockford.



WATCH STORY HERE

Rockford's famous Tommy the bookstore dog turns 10 with a birthday celebration

This good boy has been greeting customers at Epilogue Books since he was three years old, earning a reputation as "the chillest dog in Rockford."

Store co-owners Pat and Valerie Burkholder say Tommy has transformed their business since they started bringing him to work.

Daren Bower

"We call him our most valuable employee because he, he does. He brings tons of people. And we've had people come from out of state to see Tommy," Valerie Burkholder said.

Burkholder says Tommy brings a sense of peace to the store and has a unique connection with customers.

Daren Bower

"People will say to me when they're in here, it's like he's looking at my soul. You know, he's just that kind of dog," she said. "He makes them feel comfortable, and he'll seek out people, you know, people, somebody comes in, and he hears their voice, and he'll go find them."

Customers say that while they appreciate having a local independent bookstore in Rockford, Tommy makes the experience special.

Daren Bower

"We love it. I have three girls, so they always like to come to the bookstore; they love the books, but they come to peek and just say hi to Tommy," said customer Elise Davey.

Rhonda Riffel, another customer who is new to the area, said Tommy adds to her visits.

"I'm new to the area, so I just like coming in and seeing the books and seeing Tommy. And he usually follows me around. So he comes and finds me, and I like that," Riffel said.

Daren Bower

Because of Tommy's popularity, the Burkholders started throwing him annual birthday parties, which have become the store's biggest event.

"There's a little boy who makes him a card every year and includes a little Polaroid of him and his dog in the card. It really wasn't a calculated thing. We thought, oh, let's celebrate Tommy's birthday. That'll be fun, and a bunch of people came. So now we've, we've done it every year," Valerie Burkholder said.

Tommy's birthday celebration will be held on Saturday, January 24th, at Epilogue Books from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 25 families who bring a handmade birthday card will receive a $10 coupon to use that day. The event will also include a raffle and other activities.

Terri DeBoer

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube