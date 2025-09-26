Rockford's Economic Revival: Hotel Rose Opens with 75 Jobs, Multiple Businesses

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Hotel Rose officially opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony during Rockford's Harvest Festival weekend, marking the completion of a project that began with groundbreaking last summer.



WATCH VIDEO HERE

"Hotel Rose opens in Rockford, bringing 75 Jobs, downtown vibrancy to Rockford

The 54-room hotel features a modern lobby with a fireplace and various room sizes, including suites, all designed to maximize views of the city.

Daren Bower

"We feel that we've achieved what we were going for, which was to maximize the views, highlighting the areas within Rockford that people enjoy the most," said Jason Wheeler, Wheeler Development Group Director of Communications.

John Wheeler, CEO of Wheeler Development Group, expressed satisfaction with the finished project.

"Every time you come in, as you see the evolution, it always gets a little bit more euphoric, a little bit of the visual details that you forgot, that we did two years ago in design, are really here," he said.

Daren Bower

The hotel includes the Char and Barrel restaurant, which incorporates branding elements throughout the space, including custom barrel seating areas.

Wheeler said the accommodations serve both romantic getaways and business travelers.

Hotel Rose will add 75 jobs in Rockford. City Manager Thad Beard said the impact is already visible.

Daren Bower

"The excitement is contagious in our downtown. So, I think we're going to see an immediate impact, not only economically, but just with the vibrancy in our downtown, there's so much excitement for them to open the doors," Beard said.

John Wheeler emphasized the hotel's community role.

"The hotel heartbeat never quits in a community. And it really adds a charm. All the hotels that we build across the Midwest, these things really add life to a community," he said.

Daren Bower

The hotel opened fully booked for the weekend, with all restaurant reservations filled. Future bookings are available for the fall and winter seasons.

"This is a big day, and it really means a lot to us to be here as part of the Rockford community on the harvest festival weekend," Wheeler said.

John Wheeler invited the community to experience the hotel, saying, "We're your home away from home. Come on in, park your car once, and enjoy this entire community and all the benefits it has to offer."

Daren Bower

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube