ROCKFORD, Mich. — The City of Rockford will host its 49th annual Harvest Fest from Sept. 26-28, 2025, featuring three days of family activities, food, and entertainment in downtown Rockford.

WATCH STORY HERE

Rockford's 49th Annual Harvest Fest Returns Sept. 26-28

The festival begins Friday at 11:30 a.m. with Rotary barbecue chicken dinners and continues through the weekend with the Lions Club Beer Tent, classic car shows, antique tractor displays, and free hayrides.

Daren Bower

On Saturday and Sunday, Activities include make-and-take scarecrows and other family activities at the Memorial Park Community Cabin.

Daren Bower

The event marks nearly five decades of the community's fall celebration, drawing families for traditional harvest-themed entertainment and activities.

The festival is organized by the Rockford Chamber of Commerce. For more information and the full schedule of events, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube