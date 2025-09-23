Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsRockford Cedar Springs Sparta

Actions

Rockford's 49th Annual Harvest Fest returns Sept. 26-28

The City of Rockford will host its 49th annual Harvest Fest from Sept. 26-28, 2025, featuring three days of family activities, food, and entertainment in downtown Rockford.
Rockford's 49th Annual Harvest Fest Returns Sept. 26-28
Rotary Pavillion.jpg
Sign.jpg
Community Cabin.jpg
Posted
and last updated

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The City of Rockford will host its 49th annual Harvest Fest from Sept. 26-28, 2025, featuring three days of family activities, food, and entertainment in downtown Rockford.

WATCH STORY HERE

Rockford's 49th Annual Harvest Fest Returns Sept. 26-28

The festival begins Friday at 11:30 a.m. with Rotary barbecue chicken dinners and continues through the weekend with the Lions Club Beer Tent, classic car shows, antique tractor displays, and free hayrides.

Sign.jpg

On Saturday and Sunday, Activities include make-and-take scarecrows and other family activities at the Memorial Park Community Cabin.

Community Cabin.jpg

The event marks nearly five decades of the community's fall celebration, drawing families for traditional harvest-themed entertainment and activities.

The festival is organized by the Rockford Chamber of Commerce. For more information and the full schedule of events, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER