Rockford Voters to decide on $230 million school bond proposal

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Rockford Public Schools district is asking voters to approve a $230 million bond proposal that would fund facility upgrades without raising the current tax rate. The proposal would maintain the district’s millage rate at its current level of 7 mills.

“What we're asking is that the community keep the rate at the same level, and in doing so, we'll have the opportunity to sell additional bonds to do projects here in our district,” said Dr. Steve Matthews, Rockford Public Schools Superintendent.

However, a group of residents is urging voters to reject the measure, arguing it would prevent a tax cut and burden the district with excessive debt.

“The first thing that caught my attention with this bond was that idea of a zero mill increase, producing $230 million for our community,” said Robbie Augustine, Vice President of the group Transparency for RPS taxpayers.

Augustine said the total cost to pay off the bond would be $448 million.

“That feels crushing to me. I don't really know how we get out of this cycle,” he said.

According to Augustine, if the proposal is voted down, the millage rate would drop to 4.25 mills. He said this would result in an average savings of $550 for a Rockford home valued at $450,000.

“That's the difference. That's where this money is coming from,” Augustine said.

Matthews said the funds are needed to make significant upgrades across the district.

“We believe that the projects that we've identified justify continuing the millage rate at seven, things like air conditioning in the elementary buildings that don't have it, adding gyms to the elementary buildings that don't have separate gyms, and doing interior classroom door electronic locks,” Matthews said.

He added that investing in school facilities helps the entire community by attracting new families and maintaining property values.

“Good facilities in school districts attract families. Families attract their relatives to the community, and it makes a vibrant community,” Matthews said. “I would like to think part of the reason is because of the great schools. It attracts families to our community, and people want to be here because of the schools.”

A community meeting to discuss the bond proposal is scheduled for Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Rockford High School.

The millage will go to voters on November 4, 2025.

