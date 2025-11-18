Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rockford to host annual Holiday Lighting ceremony at Garden Club Park

The city will host its annual Holiday Lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m. at Garden Club Park.
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Get ready to kick off the holiday season in Rockford on Friday. The city will host its annual Holiday Lighting ceremony on November 21 at 6 p.m. at Garden Club Park.

The community event will feature a countdown to illuminate downtown Rockford's holiday lights. The Rockford High School Choir will perform Christmas carols during the ceremony and continue caroling throughout downtown afterward.

Organizers plan to include a brief message of peace before the final countdown begins.

The free event encourages families to shop and dine at local businesses around town following the lighting ceremony.

The Holiday Lighting ceremony marks the official start of the holiday season in downtown Rockford.

