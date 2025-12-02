Rockford to host 81st annual Santa Parade on December 6

Santa Claus is coming to town. The Rockford Chamber of Commerce will host its 81st annual Santa Parade on Saturday, December 6th, in downtown Rockford at 11:00 am.



Local businesses and organizations will march through the streets to welcome Santa Claus to town. After the parade, families can visit Santa at the rotary pavilion from noon until 2 pm.

The long-standing holiday tradition continues to bring the community together to kick off the Christmas season.

