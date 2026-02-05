ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Rockford nonprofit is helping uniquely-abled adults live independently through a housing program that has grown from one house to four since its founding in 2019.



WATCH STORY HERE

Rockford nonprofit helps 'uniquely-abled' adults live independently

Homes Giving Hope provides housing for adults living with mild intellectual and developmental differences who are capable of living independently but could need some support. The organization currently operates four homes in Rockford — two for men and two for women.

Daren Bower

"We have adults that are very high functioning... but yet there might be something that they could use a little bit of light support in," said Sara Boven, Homes Giving Hope executive director.

The program serves adults who are too capable for traditional group homes but still benefit from a supportive living environment. Residents pay rent, and many have jobs in the area.

Daren Bower

Shane Terry, 22, has lived in one of the homes for a year after previously residing in adult foster care.

"It's been a good change. I used to live in an AFC home, adult foster care," Terry said.

Trent Burris, 28, also lives in the house and appreciates the community aspect.

Daren Bower

"It's kind of like family here. We always talk about work, or we play games," Burris said.

The residents share their homes with roommates and a resident assistant who provides support when needed.

Boven said the program fills a gap for adults who don't fit into traditional care models.

"A group home wouldn't have been an appropriate fit for them, just because they are capable of choice and crafting their own lives. So, this was really an opportunity for us to fill a gap for this unique group of people," she said.

Daren Bower

The executive director said the program provides more than just housing.

"It's giving them confidence. It's giving them their voice. It's helping them realize that they matter, that people around them care about them," Boven said.

For residents like Terry, independence is important.

"It's very important. I want to live by myself. I live with some roommates, but in my own place," he said.

Homes Giving Hope plans to expand the program to another area community in the future.

For more information on Homes Giving Hope, CLICK HERE.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube