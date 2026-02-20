Rockford dance team wins state title, places 11th nationally

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Rockford High School dance team has capped off an impressive season by winning Michigan's first-ever state dance championship and placing 11th and 12th nationally in their two competition categories.



The team's grueling 10-month season runs from May through February, making it one of the longest athletic seasons at the school. During that time, dancers typically train four to five times per week, perfecting their routines in pom and hip hop categories.

"Dance is extremely difficult. You're not only performing, but you're also telling a story. You are showing that you've trained all year long, and you've worked just as hard as any other sport or any other athlete," said Lexie Organek, the team's assistant coach.

While the Michigan High School Athletic Association doesn't recognize dance as an official school sport, Rockford High School treats the team with the same support as other varsity athletics.

"They're so great about that, they give us the same treatment that they give any other varsity athletic at Rockford," Organek said.

Team members Emily Siegel and Macy Vandenhout credit their success to the close bonds formed within the group.

"We get so close to each other, and I love the bond and like, how much our team, like, puts an effort to put to reach the goals we want to reach," Siegel said.

"I just really think our team, really like, focuses on being like a family and like, really, like, strives for that. And I think going out there on the stage and showing judges that and show how close we are. Like, really, like, they can see it," Vandenhout said.

Last month, the team made history by winning Michigan's inaugural state dance championship.

"That was super special for us to bring home a state championship win. It was a very big deal; to be able to go to the first one and bring home a state championship right off the bat was super special for our girls," Organek said.

Earlier this month, the team competed at nationals, where they placed 11th and 12th in their two dance categories.

"A couple years ago, like people don't even know we had Rockford at a dance team, and I just feel like it's so great to see like our banners hung up," Vandenhout said.

"It was huge. It's so special to be able to come back to the Rockford community who constantly supports us and bring home 11th and 12th in the nation," Organek said.

The team hopes that in the future, the MHSAA will add dance as an official school sport, giving programs like theirs statewide recognition for their athletic achievements.

