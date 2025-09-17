ROCKFORD, Mich. — After months of operating out of the fire department’s training room, Rockford City Hall is preparing to welcome back the public following a nearly $700,000 interior renovation that began in June.



Rockford City Hall nears completion of $700,000 renovation

The project, which is now receiving its final touch-ups, includes significant cosmetic and functional upgrades, as well as the remediation of previously undiscovered structural issues.

Visitors will first notice a new ADA-accessible front desk in the lobby.

"This window is the most significant change we made in the lobby area," said City Manager Thad Beard. "It was previously just two straight walls. We actively decided that we wanted to bump this out.”

The building also features new paint and flooring. Former Mayor Terry Konkle said he approves of the new look.

“It is important that when people come in here, this is the first, maybe the first impact they get is looking at something like this. It's neat,” Konkle said.

According to Beard, a key priority was replacing dated and broken furniture and installing new cubicles that allow natural light to enter the office space. The remodel also improved the building’s layout, adding more desks and offices. A former kitchen was converted into a smaller space to create room for a new office.

The renovation uncovered mold, insulation problems, and roof trusses that required repair.

“Thankfully, we did this renovation, and we're able to find those areas of safety concern,” Beard said.

Current Mayor Tammy Bergstrom said the improvements were overdue.

“I lived across the street for 20 years. There were no changes here at City Hall,” Bergstrom said. “So, this was a long time coming and needed.”

Both the mayor and city manager believe the updated facility is now ready for the future and will be a point of pride for the community.

“I think residents will be proud of this city hall. It's very modern, it's very contemporary, it's up to date, but our city staff as well is going to find this a very inviting work environment,” Bergstrom said.

Beard added, “You want to work in a positive work environment, and when you come here to conduct business, you want to have a sense of pride.”

Rockford City Hall is scheduled to reopen for business during the week of September 22. Officials advise residents to check the city’s website or Facebook page for the exact date.

