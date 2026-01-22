Rescue teams save dog from icy river near Sparta

SPARTA, Mich. — The Alpine Firefighters Association says a family dog is back at home after falling into the Rogue River on Wednesday. Officials say the Sparta Michigan Fire Department requested help from the Alpine Fire Department to make the save.

Crews donned ice rescue suits to rescue the dog Schatzi from chest-deep water. Schatzi is a beloved family dog, who ventured out onto the unstable ice and fell through.

Alpine Firefighters Association

Alpine Firefighters Association says Schatzi is doing well, and is relaxing with her family at home after she went to a veterinary clinic for a check up.

