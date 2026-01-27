Plow drivers work eight consecutive days as heavy snow blankets Kent County

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Residents in Cedar Springs, Sparta, and Rockford woke up Tuesday morning to school closures and nearly six inches of new snow as Kent County plow drivers worked their eighth consecutive day of 12-hour shifts.



"This extended cold front has definitely been something that has challenged the men and women that are out there day to day," said Steve Roon, Kent County Road Commission director of local road construction and maintenance.

Overnight plow drivers faced whiteout conditions and heavy snowfall, making it difficult to keep roads clear.

"Sometimes it feels like we weren't there, because we make a pass, and by the time we get 40 to 60 miles back around to our runs where we started, it's blown almost like it looks like we weren't there," Roon said.

With heavy snowfall and drifting conditions, the Kent County Road Commission says its plow trucks are continually removing snow from roadways.

"When it's falling and blowing like it is right now, that is our best thing to do, just make the roads clear, defined where they are by mechanically removing the snow, kind of give that passage away," Roon said.

Despite long days, Kent County's nearly 150 plow drivers understand the importance of their work.

"Although it's a burden for them and their families, being 12 hours in a truck with another hour or two to report and get home, they also understand that without them, a lot of essential services would struggle even more," Roon said.

Plow drivers appreciate that motorists are limiting their driving and keeping speeds low during the winter weather.

"I want to give credit to the motoring public; they are slowing for the conditions that they're comfortable driving in. Our exposure to those types of accidents and slide-offs is reduced, and I think that's a lot to say because of the pre-planning and preparation that the motorists are taking," Roon said.

Roon expects crews to be caught up, with most roads cleared by Wednesday evening. He reminds drivers to maintain at least 200 feet behind plow trucks, as required by state law.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

