Parkside Elementary completes transformation to Early Childhood Center

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Parkside Elementary School has completed its transformation into an Early Childhood Center after Rockford Public Schools decided to relocate elementary students to Valley View Elementary last year.

The decision initially upset some parents, but district officials say the change was necessary to address long waitlists for preschool programs and meet community needs.

"From a community survey that was issued out, there is a huge need for families to enter their preschool-age students into a preschool program that would accommodate working families," said Lisa Jacobs, Executive Director of Community Services.

Every classroom received new furniture and a fresh coat of paint during the summer renovation. The gym now features a new mural, and the playground has been completely redesigned for younger children.

"I'm so excited for the first day of school to see all the kids out here discovering everything and trying it all out. We have such a huge bank of swings, climbers, and there are little hidden things that we just have been enjoying as a staff finding," said Melissa Cochrill, Parkside Preschool Director.

Teachers expressed enthusiasm about the new facility. Carmen Boehnlein, a four-year-old preschool teacher, said, "We're super excited to start this new chapter that we have here, the great opportunity to be in this new, renovated building and everything."

Tara Gates, who teaches three-year-olds, noted the benefits of the new arrangement: "The structure will lend itself well to our Itty bitties. I teach threes, and we have more classrooms. We have four three-year-old classrooms, so we will be able to collaborate with other teachers and others."

District officials believe the early childhood programs will help retain existing families and attract new ones to Rockford.

"When they can start their students, or their young children, in a Rockford school in a very early age, it gives them that security that they're going to be in the best possible place for their young learning needs," said Parkside Principal Mindy McGinn.

The first day of school for Rockford is Monday, August 25.

