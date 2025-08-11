North Community Fest is being held on August 14th

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — On Thursday, August 14th, Kent County is holding its first North Community Festival at the county’s north campus just off of 131 on 17 mile rd in Cedar Springs, The family-friendly event will have food trucks and will feature activities for all ages, including face painting, big trucks on display, and demonstrations from the sheriff’s k-9 unit. Families with school-aged children can also pick up free backpacks while supplies last. The county says this is a great way to meet with neighbors and explore county services. The event is from 3-7 pm. For more information, click here.

