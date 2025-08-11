North Community Fest is being held on August 14th

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On Thursday, August 14th, Kent County is holding its first North Community Festival. The family-friendly event will feature food trucks and offer activities for all ages.
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — On Thursday, August 14th, Kent County is holding its first North Community Festival at the county’s north campus just off of 131 on 17 mile rd in Cedar Springs, The family-friendly event will have food trucks and will feature activities for all ages, including face painting, big trucks on display, and demonstrations from the sheriff’s k-9 unit. Families with school-aged children can also pick up free backpacks while supplies last. The county says this is a great way to meet with neighbors and explore county services. The event is from 3-7 pm. For more information, click here.

