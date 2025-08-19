Mitchell's Run Thru Rockford is happening on August 23rd

ROCKFORD, Mich. — On Saturday, August 23rd, in downtown Rockford, the 27th annual Mitchell’s Run Thru Rockford will be held. The race honors Mitchell Peterson, who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy just before he was 3 years old. All race proceeds raise money for Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy. There will be a 5k race that starts at 8:30 am and a kids' 1k fun run at 9:30. This is a fun, family event with live music and a festive atmosphere. To register or for more information, go to mitchellsrun.org.

