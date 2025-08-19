Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsRockford Cedar Springs Sparta

Actions

Mitchell's Run Thru Rockford is happening on August 23rd

On Saturday, August 23rd, in downtown Rockford, the 27th annual Mitchell’s Run Thru Rockford will be held.
Mitchell's Run Thru Rockford is happening on August 23rd
Screenshot 2025-08-18 at 2.16.15 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

ROCKFORD, Mich. — On Saturday, August 23rd, in downtown Rockford, the 27th annual Mitchell’s Run Thru Rockford will be held. The race honors Mitchell Peterson, who was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy just before he was 3 years old. All race proceeds raise money for Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy. There will be a 5k race that starts at 8:30 am and a kids' 1k fun run at 9:30. This is a fun, family event with live music and a festive atmosphere. To register or for more information, go to mitchellsrun.org.

Mitchell's Run Thru Rockford is happening on August 23rd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER