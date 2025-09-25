A 46-year-old man was arrested Monday after attempting to cash a counterfeit check using a stolen ID, according to Sparta police.

Jeremiah Perez was taken into custody across the street from Choice One Bank in Sparta after bank employees became suspicious when he tried to cash a check at the drive-through window.



Man Arrested in Sparta for Bank Fraud Scheme

"The suspect driver went through the drive-through window at the bank and presented an ID card. The clerk became suspicious when the person was wearing a hat and seemed to be hiding his face," said Sgt. David Price of the Sparta Police Department.

Police said Perez was driving a rental car with out-of-state plates when he attempted to cash the $1,200 counterfeit check.

Earlier that day, he had successfully cashed a $900 counterfeit check at a Choice One Bank location in Rockford.

"The suspect did have a stolen, legitimate ID card of another person. We believe that he obtained that ID card first and then manufactured checks to match that card. He then went to the bank with the false check and a Real ID in an effort to get cash," Price said.

Perez was arraigned on two counts of uttering and publishing, a 14-year felony, and one count of identity theft, a five-year felony.

He is being held in the Kent County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Police said Perez has a lengthy criminal history involving similar financial crimes and was on parole at the time of his arrest.

Price praised the bank employees for their vigilance in reporting the suspicious activity.

"We should absolutely commend the bank employees. They're the ones who are suspicious. They did the right thing. They didn't just assume they should let it go or assume they should give money. They called police, and by doing so, not only saved their bank from losing money, they saved many other area banks and retailers from losing money," he said.

"The most concerning part about this crime is the fact that if he had gotten away with it, the person who would initially be a suspect is actually the victim of identity theft himself. So we're really glad we were able to backtrack this one, hold the appropriate person accountable, and hopefully stop future such issues from happening," Price added.

Perez could face additional charges as other police departments are investigating similar crimes. He is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Oct. 8.

