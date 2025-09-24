SPARTA, Mich. — Former Detroit Pistons player Lindsey Hunter has stepped down as Sparta High School's boys' varsity basketball coach due to unforeseen family health issues, leaving the district to find a replacement less than two and a half months before the season begins.



Lindsey Hunter steps down as Sparta Basketball Coach due to family health issues

Hunter was named to the position in July but informed the district over the weekend that he could no longer fulfill his coaching duties.

"It happened real, real fast over the weekend," said Josh Sepanik, Sparta High School athletic director.

After discussions with Hunter, school officials determined the situation could not be resolved.

"Ultimately, for him and his commitments, and the health and well-being of his family is more important than anything else," Sepanik said.

In a statement released by the school, Hunter said he was "sadly forced to step down as Sparta's head boys' basketball coach."

"I respect and appreciate the mutual decision that has been reached, and I wish the program nothing but growth and success moving forward," Hunter stated. "I am truly grateful for the relationships that have been developed. I will always continue to support the school and the Sparta Community."

The district announced Wednesday that Scott Berry, who retired as the team's coach at the end of the 2024-25 season, will return to lead the varsity basketball program for the upcoming season.

"The boys know Him, love Him, know his offense. And it just felt like a good fit to have somebody that, especially in this time, be able to come back and already know the boys," Sepanik said.

Despite disappointment over Hunter's departure, Sepanik said the team felt comfort knowing Berry was returning.

"Like riding on a bike, picking right back up where they left off, and they feel confident that they're going to have a very successful season," he said.

"We're a little behind the eight ball, but we are. We got a plan in place to be able to get on the right track," Sepanik added.

Hunter was unavailable for comment as he deals with a family health matter, according to someone at his foundation.

The varsity basketball team's first game is scheduled for December 9 at Wayland.

