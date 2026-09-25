Lawsuit against Rockford Public Schools over student's gender identity dismissed

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The parents who sued Rockford Public Schools over their child's gender identity have voluntarily dismissed their case, according to the district.

The family claimed the district hid that their child was using a male name and pronouns in 2022. They say they were mistakenly given a copy of a "partially altered" document that listed their child as a male.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rockford Schools sued by parents who claim district concealed their child transitioning

The district says the dismissal is not a settlement and no money was paid.

School officials say staff never lied to the parents or changed records.

Here is the district's full statement:

Rockford Public Schools learned today that the plaintiffs in the Mead v. Rockford Public Schools case have decided to voluntarily dismiss their lawsuit. This was not a settlement. The District did not pay the plaintiffs any money or agree to any other terms in order for them to withdraw their claims. And despite well-publicized allegations to the contrary, Rockford staff never lied to the parents or changed any records for the purpose of hiding anything from them. We are confident that the evidence would have proven this without a doubt had the case proceeded.



We recognize the critical role that parents play in their children’s lives, value our partnerships with families, and remain committed to working closely with our students and their families to foster an educational environment where students feel safe, supported, and ready to learn.

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