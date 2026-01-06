Krause Memorial Library to relocate to the Community Cabin during expansion construction

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Krause Memorial Library will temporarily close its doors next month as construction on its expansion project enters a new phase.

The library building will close Jan. 17, allowing construction crews to begin working inside the original structure. The library will reopen Feb. 2 at the Rockford Community Cabin, located just a few blocks away.

"I think that the community is getting really energized about the expansion project now, we can see visible signs of the expansion portion going up," said Jennifer German, Regional Manager.

The temporary location at the Community Cabin will house approximately half of the library's collection while maintaining most services. The facility will include four patron computers for public internet access and a smaller children's area with play materials.

"It's no small task, and we've put a lot of thought into how to make it very efficient and have the least amount of impact on the community," German said.

Due to space limitations at the Community Cabin, youth programs will relocate to Parkside Early Childhood Center during the transition.

"So, we'll be able to do all of our regular story time programs all the same days and times that we do them here," German said.

Library staff acknowledge the move will be challenging, but believe it will be worthwhile when the expanded facility is completed.

"We're going to have more space to breathe and move around. This community has grown significantly since its last expansion in 1989, which is nearly 37 years ago. So, we're ready to grow with it," said Regional Manager Laura Youells.

The library will operate from the Community Cabin until the expansion project is completed sometime in late fall 2026.

For more information, including the new library hours, click here.

