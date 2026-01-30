Krause Memorial Library reopens Monday at temporary location

ROCKFORD, Mich. — After being closed for two weeks, the Krause Memorial Library will reopen on Monday at a temporary location while construction continues on the library's expansion project.

The library has moved to the Community Cabin, where it will operate for the next nine months.

"We just brought a carefully curated selection of all the things that you would have found at the larger library," said Jennifer German, Kent District Library regional manager.

Library staff spent Friday morning preparing the space for Monday's reopening after the library closed for two weeks due to construction at its permanent location.

"As soon as the shelving units got put in place here, that's when it really started to visually come together," German said.

The temporary location offers about half of the library's collection, but patrons can still access books and materials from any other Kent District Library branch.

"The great thing about being part of KDL is that we have 20 branches across Kent County, and patrons can request materials from any location and pick them up here. So, we've dedicated a lot of empty shelves anticipating those patron holds," said Laura Youells, Kent District Library regional manager II.

Due to the smaller space, children's programming will be held at Parkside Early Childhood Center, while adult programming will take place at Rockford City Hall.

"Our programming is absolutely one of our essential services that we offer, especially for the youngest patrons. So having those story programs still available was really important to us," German said.

The temporary library maintains a designated area for kids despite the space limitations.

"The cabin is quite small, but we were able to use the shelving to define a space for them," German said.

The facility will also feature four computers, free WiFi, scanners, and a printer for public use.

"We also have our scanners and our printer for people to come in and use," German said.

"We're really grateful that the city was able to allow us to use this space. It was, you know, trying to re-imagine the community cabin as a librarian, and it turned out really well," German said.

After the two-week closure, library staff are eager to welcome patrons back.

"We will be ready, and we will be excited and just really looking forward to welcoming everybody back to our new location," German said.

The library will operate with reduced hours at the temporary location. The new hours are:

Monday 9:30 am-5:00 pm

Tuesday 12:00pm -8:00 pm

Wednesday 9:30 am-5:00 pm

Thursday 12:00 pm-8:00 pm

Friday 9:30 am-5:00 pm

Saturday 9:30 am-5:00 pm

Sunday CLOSED

