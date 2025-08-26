Kent County lowers dangerous hill on Jericho Avenue near Rockford High School

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Kent County has almost completed a $500,000 road construction project to lower a steep hill on Jericho Avenue by 15 feet, marking the most significant road reduction the county has undertaken in more than 40 years.

The Kent County Road Commission decided to lower the hill after 18-year-old Navaeh Downs died when the car she was riding in lost control in November 2023.

"The need to do this was really to stop the attraction of people driving this hill at speeds over 100 miles an hour so they could get the roller coaster effect," said Jerry Byrne, managing director of the Kent County Road Commission.

The project required removing trees in March, but construction was delayed until summer break to avoid disrupting traffic to nearby Rockford High School.

"It was important from a timing standpoint, because it is one of the main routes to the school. But that window of opportunity for us to do projects just when school is out is pretty short," Byrne said.

The project's cost was kept manageable due to cooperation from local property owners.

"What made it possible was a landowner who was willing to give us the right of way and give us the grading permit to do it. Had we not achieved that, we would have had to really build a tunnel with retaining walls, probably doubling or tripling the cost," Byrne said.

Byrne described the project as "significant" and hopes the reduced grade will eliminate the road's dangerous appeal.

"This one just had a history of attracting poor drivers, poor decisions. We took the attraction away, and hopefully it saves lives," he said.

The road remains open for morning and afternoon school traffic.

One additional layer of asphalt and ground repairs are still needed, with completion expected within two weeks.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

