CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Cedar Springs neighbors say they feel safe and supported by Kent County Sheriff's Office deputies who patrol their community instead of a traditional police department.



Kent County deputies build trust in Cedar Springs through community events

The city switched from its own police department to using Kent County Sheriff's deputies in 2014. Sergeant Jon Paulson leads the unit assigned to Cedar Springs, which includes four other deputies.

"One thing that I wanted to do is make the community feel like they still had that small-town police department," Paulson said.

On Wednesday morning, seniors from the Cedar Springs area attended one of Paulson's regular community presentations at the Sheriff's Office, where they learned about the latest technology being used by law enforcement.

"I think that builds trust with the community, and it allows us to engage and also hear their feedback," Paulson said.

The sergeant emphasizes community policing as a key focus for his team.

"One of our biggest focuses in Cedar Springs is community policing, and that's something that I do encourage the officers to do, just engage with the community. If we see kids outside playing, we'll stop by and talk to them, give them stickers, talk to them, just make them feel like we're there for them," Paulson said.

Despite maintaining a small-town approach, Paulson said his department has access to the latest resources and technology.

"I think that when they see all those things, it helps them feel safe, knowing that we're there with all those resources," Paulson said.

Cedar Springs residents who attended the presentation expressed satisfaction with the sheriff's office coverage.

"The technology is just wonderful in that case, you know, especially for a small town that normally doesn't have a police department. Now we have the deputies out here," said Ron Pleune, a Cedar Springs resident.

Linda Schoonmaker, another resident, said she finds the department's capabilities impressive.

"It's nice to know and to know all the things they can do, that they do. It's, it's, I think it's quite impressive," Schoonmaker said.

Diane Kowal praised the deputies' approachability and the sense of security they provide.

"I think it's wonderful. It gives us all a sense of security. We're supported well with the sheriff's department; they're very approachable," Kowal said.

Paulson wants to continue building connections between his department and the community.

"I want them just to feel comfortable with us patrolling their neighborhood, knowing that we're there for them," Paulson said.

The next senior coffee and social hour presentation will be on March 18 at 10 a.m. at the Sheriff's Office North Substation.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

