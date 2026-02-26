Iconic Cedar Springs Christmas tree home for sale after owner's death

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A South Main Street home known for its towering Norway spruce, lit with hundreds of lights every Christmas season for the past 40 years, is now for sale following the death of its owner last December.



Charles Reep and his wife, Connie, purchased the property in the late 1980s. According to Lawrence Young Jr., executor of the Reep estate and Reep's brother-in-law, the Christmas tree tradition actually predates the Reeps. It was started by the previous owner, Evelyn Cossin.

"My sister always was really big on Christmas and on Christmas lights," Young said. "She was probably the catalyst that encouraged him. But after she's been gone 16 years, and he hasn't hesitated at all to keep it going."

When Cossin died in 1988, she left a $15,000 trust to Cedar Springs so future owners would not have to pay to keep the tree lit during the Christmas season. More than $10,000 remains in that trust today.

"So, it's continuously maintained," Young said.

The estate is now listing the house and its six acres for $620,000. Young says the family hopes the next owner will honor the decades-long tradition.

"People that have grown up here, that tree is part of their growing up. They always remember it," he said.

Audrey Young, who has lived in Cedar Springs for 53 years, says the tree holds deep meaning for longtime residents.

"It's a wonderful tree, and we've always had a wonderful time bringing our children here," she said. "Our children are 52 and 48 right now, and it's part of their childhood memories."

She acknowledged, however, that the community would have to accept whatever direction a new owner chooses to take.

"I think it would be quite disappointing. However, new owners have new ideas, and new ideas bring new life, and so life changes, and we'll go on with that and be happy for the new owner's vision."

Cedar Springs' City Manager, Darla Falcon, said the city would like the tradition to continue, and that there is just over $10,000 in the trust to cover the cost of lighting the tree for years.

