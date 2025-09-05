Huge Powerball jackpot fuels dreams in Cedar Springs

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The lottery machine at Handy Market in Cedar Springs stayed busy Friday as customers lined up for a chance at one of the largest jackpots in U.S. lottery history.

The Powerball jackpot reached $1.8 billion as of Friday afternoon, with a cash value of $826.4 million. The store's lottery sign cannot even display a jackpot that high.



"A lot of people come in here for the lottery. A lot of people. People come shopping for something else, they can say, 'Hey, can I get the Powerball? Can I get the Powerball? "Please," said Balkar Singh, the owner of Handy Market.

Singh said as the jackpot grows, so do his customers.

Customers expressed excitement about what they would do if they won the massive prize.

"I would just be so happy. You know, I could just sleep in every day. Don't have to get up and just do whatever I want to do that every day," one customer said.

Another customer said, "I'm hoping to buy a new boat."

Some customers had more altruistic plans.

"The potential of winning is the fact that I'm going to use it to help other people," one customer said. "I know I would do a lot with this money to better the world."

For Singh, the increased business is welcome, and he hopes one of his customers will strike it rich.

"It's kind of crazy, and it's in history. Yes, if somebody wins, I hope somebody wins, from here at my store," Singh said.

Players have until 9:45 p.m. Saturday to purchase Powerball tickets for the drawing.

