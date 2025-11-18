ROCKFORD, Mich. — Two new businesses have opened at Hotel Rose in Rockford, bringing additional dining and wellness options to the downtown area, nearly two months after the hotel's opening.

Hotel Rose retail spaces bring new businesses to downtown Rockford

Mudpenny, a coffee shop and restaurant, is preparing for its grand opening after 18 months of planning. The business will be the third location for owner Matt Fuller.

"We started the conversation with them before the hotel was here. And when we saw the renderings, it just fit our vibe completely. We got this beautiful, wide-open windows, great sunlight that comes through," Fuller said.

Fuller said he was drawn to Rockford because of the community involvement.

"Rockford has always kind of been on my radar, and I think that the main reason for me is the community involvement that Rockford has. I've loved coming to Rockford," he said.

The restaurant emphasizes fresh ingredients in its menu preparation. Staff members were busy prepping food with local mushrooms from Pebble Creek Produce and other fresh ingredients.

Kula Yoga opened its third location at Hotel Rose on Nov. 1. Owner Megan Rader said she had wanted to establish a presence in Rockford for some time.

"I've wanted to be in Rockford for a while. I think that this town is so charming, and the people here are really incredible. They've been so welcoming in having us come aboard," Rader said.

The yoga studio has attracted both new clients and existing students from other locations.

"It's been really great seeing some familiar faces from students who already kind of live in the area and who practice at our other two spaces and then meeting some new friends too," Rader said.

Megan Dean, executive director of the Rockford Chamber of Commerce, said businesses are seeing increased tourism downtown despite initial skepticism about the hotel development.

"I think that this brought a new light to downtown. I don't think it changed anything. I think it just brought that extra piece that encourages, again, that tourism, that excitement," Dean said.

Fuller said Mudpenny will add something new to the community.

"I think we add a new aspect to the community that doesn't exist currently. And so yeah, we're excited to get involved and to be a part of the business community here," he said.

Mudpenny's grand opening is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 7 a.m. The first 20 customers will receive a free can of coffee. Information about Kula Yoga classes is available at the company's website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

