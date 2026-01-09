Herman's Boy in Rockford brings in the New Year with new owners

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A beloved Rockford coffee shop is marking a major milestone while transitioning to new ownership, keeping a century-old tradition alive in the community.



Herman's Boy is celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Coffee Ranch this year. The neighborhood staple has been purchased by four new owners who are committed to preserving the shop's time-honored coffee roasting methods.

Zach Pawlowski, who has been working at Herman's Boy since he was around 10 years old, now co-owns the business. He purchased the shop alongside his wife Emily, her sister Ali Burns, and Ali's husband Jamie.

"I've been here now for 15 years. So, I mean, as far as moving forward, I thought it was like the next step for me," Zach Pawlowski said.

The transition represents a third-generation family ownership, as the group bought Herman's Boy from Zach's stepdad and two uncles. Emily Pawlowski emphasized her husband's deep connection to the business.

"It's always been something we've talked about, like maybe he'd want to take it over, and obviously, it's a big, big scary decision to take over a business, but he loves this place. He has poured his heart and his soul and his blood and his sweat and his tears into this place for so long," Emily Pawlowski said.

The idea to purchase the business happened while Ali and Jamie Burns were still living in Colorado.

"Emily and Zach actually came out to visit us in Colorado last spring, and kind of started the conversation then, saying, hey, what if we went in together on Herman's boy, and Jamie and I thought about it, and we said, this could actually be exactly what we've been looking for," Ali Burns said.

Former co-owner Jeff Havemeier said the family wanted to ensure the business maintained its character and traditions.

"We didn't want to become part of a restaurant group where they kind of genericized what Herman's boy was, so we found one group that kind of fit the bill. But then Zach came to us and said, Hey, what about me? And right away that drew our interest," Jeff Havemeier said.

The new owners emphasize that customers shouldn't expect significant changes. Original owner Floyd Havemeier can still be found talking with customers, and Zach continues to roast coffee beans using the same methods the Coffee Ranch has employed for over a century.

"It's awesome that, you know, we own that now we're part of that. We're part of that history, and we hope to keep it going here for generations down the line," Zach Pawlowski said.

Herman's Boy will celebrate the Coffee Ranch's 125th anniversary throughout the year with special offers and unique coffee blends.

