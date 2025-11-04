Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Friends of the Library Craft Show returns to Cedar Springs on November 8
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Christmas shoppers looking for unique, handmade gifts have a great opportunity this weekend in Cedar Springs.

The Cedar Springs Public Library is hosting the Friends of the Library Craft Show on Saturday, November 8th, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The craft show features handpicked vendors offering one-of-a-kind handmade items -- with no two vendors alike, creating a wide variety for shoppers.

The library is also hosting "Crafty Saturday" for children from 9 am to noon, where kids can create their own crafts while parents shop.

The event is at the Cedar Springs Public Library on North Main Street.

It's a perfect chance to support local small businesses while finding special Christmas gifts.

