Free community trunk or treat event coming up at a Rockford area church

COURTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — If your family is looking to have some early Halloween fun, there is a free event for you here in my Rockford neighborhood.

On Saturday, October 25th, the Courtland Oakfield United Methodist church is hosting its annual trunk or treat in the church parking lot.

The event runs from 4:00 to 6:30 and will feature games, crafts, a hot dog dinner for the community, and, of course, treats will be handed out.

The church is located at 10295 Myers Lake Avenue between 12- and 13-mile roads.

