Empower U North teaches life skills to young adults with disabilities

SPARTA, Mich. — Students at Empower U North spent Friday afternoon learning and discussing current events, part of the school's mission to teach life skills to young adults with developmental disabilities.

The Kent ISD school serves students ages 18 to 26 who have developmental disabilities. Teacher Kevin Delapaz said the goal is to prepare students for independence.

"Our goal here is to make well-rounded young adults who can lead meaningful lives," Delapaz said. "We're trying to give them the skills and the tools necessary so that they're able to be a productive part of the community."

Administrator John Kleff said the school develops individualized programs for each student.

"We meet at least yearly to develop this program for each young adult in our program to determine what their goals are," Kleff said.

The school features a life skills classroom where students learn to use a stove, do laundry, and other household tasks. Kleff said the goals vary by student ability.

"For some of our young adults, they may be able to cook a full meal. For some, a goal may be to be able to get a snack when they get home from school or work," he said.

Students also gain community experience through volunteering and local employment. Jordan Hoag, 19, who uses an iPad to communicate, works at Russ's Restaurant.

"They are helping me a lot. I was able to get this iPad from them, and it helps me communicate easier. They also helped me get a job," Hoag said through his iPad. "It makes me feel great."

Emma Vandenberg works at Family Farm and Home in Sparta with help from her teachers.

"One of my teachers helped me get the job," Vandenberg said.

Kleff said seeing students build confidence is rewarding.

"Seeing those successes and seeing someone who might come in with low self-esteem leave proud of themselves is huge," he said.

