SPARTA, Mich. — Love is in the air in my Sparta neighborhood this Valentine's weekend! The downtown area is hosting a special Valentine's celebration on Friday, February 13th, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WATCH STORY HERE

Downtown Sparta hosts Valentine's weekend celebration on Friday

Local shops and restaurants are offering exclusive Valentine's Day specials, including sweet treats, romantic dinners, shopping deals, and unique gifts.

Daren Bower

Whether you're planning a date night, girls' night out, or family outing, organizers say there's something for everyone. The event encourages residents to stroll through town and support the businesses that make Sparta special.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube