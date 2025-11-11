SPARTA, Mich. — While hunters head to the woods this weekend, ladies in Sparta have their own target: downtown deals and drinks.



WATCH STORY HERE

Doe Days returns to downtown Sparta for weekend shopping event

"Doe Days" runs from Thursday through Saturday in downtown Sparta, featuring special sales at local boutiques, seasonal cocktails at restaurants, and numerous shopping opportunities. The annual "widow's hunter weekend" event encourages women to gather with friends for a girls' weekend of shopping, dining, and fun while the hunters are out. Local businesses are offering exclusive deals and treats specifically for the event. Whether you're hunting for holiday gifts or just a good time with friends, "Doe Days "promises a weekend of fun.

