Deputies investigate apparent road rage shooting in Algoma Township

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent road rage incident that escalated to gunfire Friday afternoon in Algoma Township.

The shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. in the area of Quarter Horse Drive and Algoma Avenue, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators believe a bullet was fired at the victim's vehicle during the incident. The victim suffered a minor graze wound but wasn't hospitalized.

Deputies took a person of interest into custody around 3:30 p.m.

Details about interactions leading up to the incident were not shared.

The sheriff's office said there are no outstanding suspects and no current threat to public safety. The investigation is ongoing.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube