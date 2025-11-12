ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Hunters can get their deer antlers digitally scanned this weekend as firearm hunting season begins, with a company offering precise 3D scoring technology at a local processing facility.



Deer antlers get 3D scanning treatment for hunters on opening day

Dynamic Metrology Services will be using advanced 3D scanning technology at Barb's Deer Processing to measure and score deer antlers with unprecedented accuracy. The service will be available on the opening day of the firearm hunting season.

Daren Bower

"It just kind of takes out that arbitrary measurement that you might get, having it scored using a tape measure, as opposed to a microns accurate scanner," said Nick Surman, a metrology applications engineer with Dynamic Metrology Services.

The 3D scanner is so precise that it can detect the smallest details on antlers.

Daren Bower

"If I took a hair out of my head and dropped it on these antlers, right now, we'd pick that hair up," Surman said.

Hunters who get their antlers scanned will receive both an accurate score and digital images of their trophy.

Daren Bower

"You have a 3D copy of your antlers and a 2D copy that you can use to either have like a patch made or a sticker or something like that," Surman said.

Instead of traditional buck poles, the company is creating what they call a "scan pole" to showcase the largest deer of the season.

"You have a bunch of deer antlers that are going to be scanned, and we're going to take them all back to the lab, score them up. And, you know, I'm curious to see who's going to have the biggest deer this year," Surman said.

Daren Bower

Gina Zeigler, manager at Barb's Deer Processing, said hunters are excited about the new technology being offered at their facility.

"They came out and were talking about doing something like that, and thought it would be a good idea. I've talked to a couple of hunters, and they're all excited about this going to be happening here," Zeigler said.

Daren Bower

Surman encouraged hunters with trophy bucks to take advantage of the service.

"If you think you have the biggest deer in all of Kent County, then you should come on down to Barb's and have it scanned to see if it is," Surman said.

Dynamic Metrology will be at Barb's Deer Processing on 10 Mile Road on November 15 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Scans will cost $50.

Daren Bower

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

