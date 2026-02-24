Cornhole tournament to benefit Sparta High School Class of 2026

SPARTA, Mich. — If you're looking for a fun way to support the Sparta High School Class of 2026, grab a partner and start practicing your toss.



Cornhole America and the Michigan Cornhole League are teaming up for a fundraising tournament Saturday, Feb. 28, at Cedar Rock Sportsplex. The event benefits the senior class all-night party.

Registration opens at 1 p.m., with competition beginning at 2 p.m. Entry costs $40 per team, and players of all skill levels are welcome.

Every team is guaranteed at least eight games, with cash prizes and trophies awarded to the top four teams in each tier.

Bring your own bags, or borrow some. All bags must meet current ACO/ACL/ MCL bag standards. They must not produce dust; no corn-filled bags are allowed.

For more information, Click Here, or email Jason@cornholeamerica.com

