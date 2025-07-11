Construction expected to begin fall of 2025 for Rockford library expansion

ROCKFORD, Mich. — We're getting a closer look at the construction timeline for the expansion of the Krause Memorial Library in Rockford.

This week, the city announced that they have raised more than $5.4M in private funding, to pair with the $5.7M millage that voters approved in November of 2024.

According to the city, the expansion will more than double the library's current size while also improving accessibility for individuals with disabilities, families with children, and seniors.

Krause Memorial Library - Kent District Library | City of Rockford

Key features include:



A new barrier-free main entrance

A drive-thru book return

A centralized library hub including a circulation desk and direct access to all major areas

A large group activity room designed for programs and events

A children's library

Expanded digital resources, including new public computers

Dedicated junior and teen areas

Private study and tutoring rooms

A quiet reading room with direct access to an outdoor reading patio

An outdoor plaza.

The city says construction will begin this fall, and at that point, a portion of Monroe Street will be permanently closed between Bridge Street and Maple Street to make space for the new plaza.

FOX 17 The renovations and additions will enable the branch to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards, which have changed significantly since the library’s last expansion 35 years ago.

Library services will be temporarily relocated to the Rockford Community Cabin early next year.

Construction on the plaza is expected to begin next spring, with the hope of completing all construction by the fall. At that point, library services will move into the new building.

The city says they are aiming to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony in December of 2026.

FOX 17 On top of reading areas both inside and out, the expansion will add 6 study rooms, a large quiet reading room, a large community room, teen area, and space for senior activities.

Expected Library Expansion Project Timeline:

FALL 2025



Close portion of Monroe Street

Groundbreaking ceremony held for the new addition

Construction begins on the new portion only

JANUARY/FEBRUARY 2026



Library operations relocated to the Rockford Community Cabin

Begin renovations on the existing library

SPRING 2026



Begin construction on the plaza

FALL 2026



October: Complete the construction

November: The library moves into the new space

December: Anticipated ribbon-cutting ceremony

