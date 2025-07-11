Construction expected to begin fall of 2025 for Rockford library expansion

ROCKFORD, Mich. — We're getting a closer look at the construction timeline for the expansion of the Krause Memorial Library in Rockford.
This week, the city announced that they have raised more than $5.4M in private funding, to pair with the $5.7M millage that voters approved in November of 2024.
According to the city, the expansion will more than double the library's current size while also improving accessibility for individuals with disabilities, families with children, and seniors.
Key features include:
- A new barrier-free main entrance
- A drive-thru book return
- A centralized library hub including a circulation desk and direct access to all major areas
- A large group activity room designed for programs and events
- A children's library
- Expanded digital resources, including new public computers
- Dedicated junior and teen areas
- Private study and tutoring rooms
- A quiet reading room with direct access to an outdoor reading patio
- An outdoor plaza.
The city says construction will begin this fall, and at that point, a portion of Monroe Street will be permanently closed between Bridge Street and Maple Street to make space for the new plaza.
Library services will be temporarily relocated to the Rockford Community Cabin early next year.
Construction on the plaza is expected to begin next spring, with the hope of completing all construction by the fall. At that point, library services will move into the new building.
The city says they are aiming to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony in December of 2026.
Expected Library Expansion Project Timeline:
FALL 2025
- Close portion of Monroe Street
- Groundbreaking ceremony held for the new addition
- Construction begins on the new portion only
JANUARY/FEBRUARY 2026
- Library operations relocated to the Rockford Community Cabin
- Begin renovations on the existing library
SPRING 2026
- Begin construction on the plaza
FALL 2026
- October: Complete the construction
- November: The library moves into the new space
- December: Anticipated ribbon-cutting ceremony
