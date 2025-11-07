'CHEERS': Cedar Springs Brewing Company celebrates 10 years in business

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Cedar Springs Brewing Company will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Nov. 13, marking a decade of serving the downtown Cedar Springs community.



Cedar Springs Brewing Company celebrates 10 years in business

Owner Dave Ringler, who calls himself the Director of Happiness, opened the brewery on Nov. 13, 2015, and has been at the business almost every day since.

"I'm glad there's not eight days a week, because I'd probably work that one too," Ringler said.

The brewery has faced various challenges over the years, with the COVID-19 pandemic being the most significant.

"I don't think sit-down places have recovered anywhere, really. I mean, you know, things are better, but it's still, it's still a challenge," Ringler said.

Ringler credits the brewery's success to cooking fresh food from scratch daily and only serving draft beer.

"I think certainly we're a little bit unique in what we do, and that's resonated with a lot of people," he said.

Regular customers Todd and Becky Rugg, who are Stammtisch members, have been coming to the brewery since it opened. The Ruggs said the German beer hall atmosphere attracted them to the establishment.

"We were in Germany years ago and experienced the typical beer hall back then, so it was very intriguing for us to have one in Michigan," Becky Rugg said.

"For me, it's the atmosphere. I love it here. I think the staff is fun. The beer is fantastic. The food's always good. It's always consistent," Todd Rugg said.

Ringler said the brewery has become an integral part of the community.

"We embrace the community, the community embraced us, and it's been, it's been a wonderful fit," he said.

Looking ahead, Ringler expressed optimism about the brewery's future.

"We've got a great community here. We've got a great group of folks. And I love, I love what we do. So I, you know, I'm really hopeful, as long as my health holds out, that we'll be here for a long, long time," Ringler said.

To celebrate the anniversary, Cedar Springs Brewing will offer daily specials starting Nov. 10, featuring favorite throwback menu items throughout the week.

