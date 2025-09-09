CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Cedar Springs is transforming a nearly century-old former county garage into a modern city hall, addressing space constraints that have plagued the city for years.



Cedar Springs is converting a historic 1929 building into new City Hall

The 96-year-old building, originally constructed in 1929 as a public works garage for Kent County, is being converted into Cedar Springs' new city hall. The project features over 9,000 square feet of space with a budget of approximately $3 million.

Daren Bower

"Really, love historical architecture and bringing out the natural appearance. You know, people don't build buildings like this anymore. So, to be able to expose and utilize some of this historical beauty and bring it up to date with what Cedar Springs needs," said Tim Harrell, project manager for Construction Simplified.

Daren Bower

City Manager Darla Falcon said the current city hall has become inadequate for the city's operations.

"It's just not conducive to us to what we need to do there anymore. I have staff members sharing small offices that's not really appropriate for when we need to meet with residents on your tax assessment or something like that," Falcon said.

Daren Bower

The renovation will preserve the building's historic features, including exposed arch trusses and high windows that will provide natural light and open ceilings. Plans call for terrazzo tile flooring in the main areas.

Construction Simplified

"We've operated out of 66 South Main for over 50 years. So it's kind of unreal, you know, like, just to envision, have a vision for this new facility, but honestly, we are really excited to have spacious offices and heating and cooling and just room to do what we need to do," Falcon said.

Construction Simplified

Construction is expected to take approximately six months, with the new city hall scheduled to open in spring 2026. The city is currently accepting bids on the existing city hall buildings. For more information on the buildings, click here.

Construction Simplified

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

