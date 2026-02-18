Cedar Springs Façade Grant Program Helps Downtown Businesses Improve Curb Appeal

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A downtown revitalization program is helping local businesses enhance their storefronts while boosting their bottom line.

The Cedar Springs Downtown Development Authority façade grant program reimburses business owners half the cost of improving the front of their buildings, up to $5,000.

Perry Hopkins, owner of Perry's Place LLC for Herbs, Teas, and More, said his landlord took advantage of the program to improve the building's appearance.

"No matter what business you're in, having a good-looking front makes a difference, because there are some people who judge your building based on the front of it," Hopkins said. "If it looks shabby, they may never come in and see what you got."

Hopkins' building hadn't been painted since his business opened.

"I've been here since 2008, and it hasn't been painted up until now, so the facade grant kind of helped with encouraging that," he said.

Randy Baker, owner of Baker Insurance Group, also utilized the program for improvements, including painted brick, a new door, and a new window.

"That was one thing that really helped spark, you know, the facelift is, you know, that the grant program was there and to take advantage of, so that helped a lot of the business owners in town here," Baker said.

DDA Director Rebecca Johnson said the program aims to revitalize the downtown district.

"The goal of our DDA facade program is to really revitalize and refresh our downtown district. We want it to be inviting," Johnson said. "I think definitely your downtown is the first impression. And they think that's one of the key pieces of this program, that the DDA is prioritizing these facades, so that way we can put our best foot forward."

Baker praised the program's efficiency, saying the city reimbursed costs quickly and everything "worked out fantastic."

More information about applying for the program is available at Cedar Springs City Hall, or go to www.cityofcedarsprings.org.

