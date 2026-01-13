CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Cedar Springs Community Players will present the classic detective thriller "The Maltese Falcon" this weekend at the Kent Theatre on North Main Street.

WATCH STORY HERE

Cedar Springs Community Players to perform 'The Maltese Falcon'

The mystery production will run Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee performance at 3:00 p.m.

Daren Bower

The production brings one of the greatest detective stories ever told to the local stage for Cedar Springs audiences.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $6 for students. Reserved seating is available at the Kent Theatre box office or online.

For a link to purchase tickets online, CLICK HERE.

Daren Bower

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube