Cedar Springs City Manager Darla Falcon joined the board of North Kent Connect in July to help raise awareness for residents in need of the nonprofit's services.

"North Kent Connect is a hidden jewel," Falcon said. "Many people still, after 50 years, don't know of the services that North Kent Connect provides."

Cedar Springs City Manager joins North Kent Connect Board to bridge resource gap

Falcon said she accepted the position because residents frequently come to City Hall seeking assistance, often unaware that North Kent Connect exists to help them.

"I felt it was time that maybe I could bring more resources to the residents of Cedar Springs," she said.

According to North Kent Connect Executive Director Adrienne Goodstal, the need is significant. "30% of the clients that we serve are from Cedar Springs," Goodstal said.

The organization serves approximately 5,000 households across northern Kent County. Goodstal noted that the number of people served is much larger when children in those households are included, calling the total "astonishing." She added that the need continues to grow.

"Last month, we actually had 14 new clients register for our pantry, which was one of the highest numbers we've had," Goodstal said.

North Kent Connect offers a wide range of services, which Falcon described as a "one-stop shop."

"Clothing for your children, if you need housing or utility assistance. Literally, this is a one-stop shop for so many resources that so many people are not aware of," Falcon said.

Goodstal believes Falcon’s role on the board will be crucial in connecting people with those resources.

"For Darla to be able to be that bridge between the resources that are available here to the residents of Cedar Springs, I think, is just going to be huge," Goodstal said.

Falcon plans to use her position to ensure residents know where to turn for essential needs.

"Food insecurities, lack of clothing may seem insignificant to others, but it's a real need," Falcon said.

If you need assistance or more information from North Kent Connect, click here.

