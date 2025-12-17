Cedar Springs charter school co-founder dies at 83, leaving a lasting legacy

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The founder of a Cedar Springs charter school, who passed away earlier this month, left behind a legacy that continues to shape education in the community more than two decades after the school's opening.



Lexie Coxon, 83, died December 6. She and her husband, DeWayne, founded Creative Technologies Academy in 1998 to provide parents an alternative to public schools.

The school was one of the first charter schools in Michigan to open and is chartered through Ferris State University. Creative Technologies Academy serves students from pre-school through 12th grade.

"The Coxon family really felt a need to have some choice here in Cedar Springs," said Autumn Mattson, the school's superintendent.

Lexie Coxon served as the school's first administrator and worked for a couple of years without pay, according to her son Rob Coxon, who now handles technology for the school.

"She came in and really provided the foundation for the school. And, you know, something that the future school leaders could build on," Rob Coxon said.

Mattson said Lexie Coxon's influence continues to guide the school's approach to education.

"She really wanted us to continue to, you know, look outside of how everyone else is doing things, and how do we do them here, while still staying in compliance and following all the laws, but also continuing to make CTA unique," Mattson said.

Jenny Bangma, who serves as the school's 6-12 instructional coach, was hired by Lexie Coxon in 2006. She said Coxon left behind a legacy of empowerment and commitment to education.

"Her vision for us was just to build community and to contribute to Cedar Springs. And I believe that we continue to do that today," Bangma said.

Mattson said Coxon's impact on the school remains strong.

"To see that legacy still here and still inspiring, you know, leaders today to keep at the core of who we are, I just feel like that. That's a legacy that's going to continue to live on here, and she and her family were just a huge part of that," Matson said.

