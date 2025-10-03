Cedar Springs celebrates 86th annual Red Flannel Festival

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — For 86 years, Cedar Springs, known as "Red Flannel Town", has celebrated its heritage with the Red Flannel Festival, an event that draws thousands of visitors and benefits local businesses.



The festival estimates that over 35,000 people will visit the "Red Flannel Capital of the World" over the course of the event.

At The Cedar Chest, a store that has sold official Cedar Springs red flannel for 15 years, owner Sally Howland sees the impact firsthand.

“Everybody wants a pair. We have them from adult size down to baby size. They're very popular,” Howland said.

She noted that the festival brings a unique sense of pride to the community.

“Not everybody can celebrate underwear," Howland said. "Locals just love the red flannel tone and love the idealistic idea of what it is and what it represents, old, I mean, let's face it, lumberjacks used to wear these things. Now everybody wears them for fun.”

With a forecast in the 80s, Howland anticipates a shift in sales. “The temperature is always nice. We sell lots of T-shirts on that day. Not so many sweatshirts,” she said.

According to festival organizers, the event is as popular as ever.

“I think it just brings the community together. And everyone loves to get their red on. And they just, you know, families come from out of state,” one organizer said.

The festival’s origins date back to 1939, when two women from the local newspaper read a national story about a shortage of red flannels in New York.

“It started out with Saks Fifth Avenue saying they didn't have any red flannel underwear," said Nancy Deyman, Red Flannel Festival President. "And they picked it up over the wire, and they responded back, yes, there is red flannel underwear. We have it here in Cedar Springs.”

For Howland, the enduring appeal of the festival lies in its connection to a simpler time.

“I think everybody needs to rethink small towns. I think we need to go back to basics. And this little event has been basic for years, and I believe that everybody wants simplicity,” she said.

Attendees are encouraged to wear red to avoid being playfully thrown in "jail" by the Keystone Kops, which requires a one-dollar payment for release.

For more information and to see a full schedule of events, click here.

