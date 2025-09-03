Cannon Township plans $4M park improvements in partnership with Kent County

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Cannon Township officials are moving forward with plans to invest $4 million in improvements to Balk Family Park, including construction of a community center and other facilities.

Daren Bower

The township is seeking to partner with Kent County under the Urban Cooperation Act for the project at the park located along Belding Road near Rockford. Under the proposed agreement, Cannon Township would fund and build the improvements while Kent County would maintain them permanently.

"The concept is that we'll have basically a joint venture under the urban cooperation act that we will build it with township funds, and they will maintain it forever," said Steve Grimm, Cannon Township supervisor.

Daren Bower

Balk Family Park was established in 2021 after the Balk family donated money to Kent County to purchase the former Silver Lake Country Club property. Currently, the park features only trails for visitors to enjoy.

Daren Bower

Kent County has had plans since the park's creation to add new features, including a paved parking lot, bathrooms, playground, outdoor classrooms, and a disc golf course. However, the county lacked funding for the improvements.

"The funding wasn't there for it," Grimm said.

The township supervisor said the investment will benefit local residents, adding that feedback has been positive.

Daren Bower

"I think it's a great thing for the township, and I think from what we're hearing from people, it's universally a good thing," Grimm said.

To help control costs, many local contractors are providing their services at cost.

Daren Bower

"Everybody is pulling together to get this thing done for the residents of Cannon and their kids, their grandkids, and their grandkids and kids," Grimm said.

Todd Buchta, a Cannon Township resident who visits the park weekly, supports the planned improvements.

"I think it's a good use of this park. I think, you know, time will tell what the Community Center has to offer," Buchta said. He praised the park's "beautiful old growth trees that are just huge" that remain from the property's days as a golf course.

Daren Bower

The township will hold a public hearing on the park project Sept. 8. If approved by the board, Grimm said construction could begin the following day, with completion expected in 2026.

