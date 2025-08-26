Camp Lake Poker Run coming up Saturday

SPARTA, Mich. — Looking for some fun on the water to close out the summer? Get ready to play your best hand at the 2025 poker run on Camp Lake.

On Saturday, August 30th, join a five-stop poker run across the lake! Registration is from 2 to 3 pm, and it’s just ten dollars cash per hand. Enjoy fun games and surprise beverages at each stop.

There will be a DJ, raffles, a silent auction, and an awards party starting at 6:30 p.m.

You must be 21 or older with a valid ID to participate. For more information, click here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

